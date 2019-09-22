A recent survey done by the Wall Street Journal and NBC revealed some very disheartening statistics regarding our millennial generation. They apparently lack an understanding of our history and it is exhibited in their values, or, in the lack of them.

Let me explain the outlook of two age groups and a perspective of their areas of importance for our vision and success as a nation. The survey covered three important aspects of life in America.

In the viewpoint of millennials, 42% are patriotic, 30% believe in God and 32% intend to have children.

For people age 55 and over, 79% say they are patriotic, 67% believe in God and 54% of them have children.

All of the percentages of the millennials represent significant declines from previous surveys. Patriotism fell by 9%, religion by 12% and having children by 16%.

Hard work was regarded as important by both age groups in the area of 80%. However, self-fulfillment was more important to millennials than family.

Before proceeding to any other thoughts I ask that you consider the relevance of these numbers and what they portray for the future. I strongly believe the character and beliefs of our founding fathers who stressed honor with patriotism meshed with their belief in God was essential in our founding and growth as the most forward-looking and freedom-loving nation that has ever been created.

Let me emphasize the viewpoint of the founding fathers by reviewing several of their quotations.

Our first president, George Washington, reminded his contemporaries that “religion and morality are indispensable supports” and asked who “can look with indifference upon attempts to shake the foundation of this fabric.”

I believe they have particular merit in our society today. What about you?

Please give thoughtful awareness to another quotation from one of our founding fathers.

James Madison, our fourth president, known as “The Father of our Constitution” made the following statement: “We have staked the whole of all our political institutions upon the capacity of mankind for self-government, upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”

Thomas Jefferson, our third president and the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, worried that the courts would overstep their authority and instead of interpreting the law would begin to make the law and thereby jeopardize our freedom.

These three men epitomize the wisdom and deep feeling of patriotism in our then fledgling nation.

It is very disturbing and disheartening to see the peril that the future holds for our children and grandchildren without a serious change in the direction of thinking and actions of the current young generation. Never ever forget that without morality and religion, combined with feelings and enthusiasm for patriotism, our beloved country will plunge headlong into self-absorbed hedonistic oblivion.

It is also important to consider this quotation from Ronald Reagan, our 40th president: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States when men were free.”

Without significant changes in the far left of center education indoctrination, which is teaching the benefits of socialism, God-fearing patriots will face very difficult odds defeating this challenge.

Concerted efforts must also be made to overwhelm the blur from social media and the outpouring of venom from the media that finds it so easy to unfairly call so many as racists.

Please get involved, do what you can to help millennials have an understanding of reality. Do not stand on the sidelines and let the future of our beloved nation decline into the dustbin of history.

Another View is a weekly column written collaboratively by Dale Landrith of Camden, Ken Frederic of Bristol, Paul Ackerman of Martinsville, Jan Dolcater of Rockport and Ralph “Doc” Wallace of Rockport.