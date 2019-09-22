Makes about 18 cookies.
INGREDIENTS:
Wet
2¾ cups plus 1 tablespoon white sugar
3 sticks melted butter
1 tablespoon molasses
2 large eggs
1/4 ounce vanilla
1/3 cup fresh, hand-ground ginger
Dry
4¾ cups plus 1 tablespoon flour
2 tablespoons corn starch
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons coarse salt
3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon ground clove
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons ground ginger (powder)
2 tablespoons mustard powder
Sift all dry ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly combine all wet ingredients in a separate mixing bowl. Pour wet ingredients into dry and mix until smooth. Using your hands, make 3.5-ounce balls of cookie dough and place on a lined cookie sheet. Put plastic wrap over cookie sheet and place in freezer overnight. Bake frozen dough balls on a lined sheet pan at 350 degrees for 20 to 23 minutes, checking occasionally.
