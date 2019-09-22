Makes about 18 cookies.

INGREDIENTS:

Wet

2¾ cups plus 1 tablespoon white sugar

3 sticks melted butter

1 tablespoon molasses

2 large eggs

1/4 ounce vanilla

1/3 cup fresh, hand-ground ginger

Dry

4¾ cups plus 1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons corn starch

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons coarse salt

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon ground clove

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons ground ginger (powder)

2 tablespoons mustard powder

Sift all dry ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly combine all wet ingredients in a separate mixing bowl. Pour wet ingredients into dry and mix until smooth. Using your hands, make 3.5-ounce balls of cookie dough and place on a lined cookie sheet. Put plastic wrap over cookie sheet and place in freezer overnight. Bake frozen dough balls on a lined sheet pan at 350 degrees for 20 to 23 minutes, checking occasionally.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, eats, food
Related Stories
Latest Articles