Makes about 18 cookies.

INGREDIENTS:

Wet

2¾ cups plus 1 tablespoon white sugar

3 sticks melted butter

1 tablespoon molasses

2 large eggs

1/4 ounce vanilla

1/3 cup fresh, hand-ground ginger

Dry

4¾ cups plus 1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons corn starch

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons coarse salt

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon ground clove



1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons ground ginger (powder)

2 tablespoons mustard powder

Sift all dry ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Thoroughly combine all wet ingredients in a separate mixing bowl. Pour wet ingredients into dry and mix until smooth. Using your hands, make 3.5-ounce balls of cookie dough and place on a lined cookie sheet. Put plastic wrap over cookie sheet and place in freezer overnight. Bake frozen dough balls on a lined sheet pan at 350 degrees for 20 to 23 minutes, checking occasionally.

