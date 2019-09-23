BRUNSWICK — Lauren Jacobs midway through the second half to break a tie and help Brunswick edge Lewiston 3-2 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference field hockey action on Monday.

The Dragons improved to 3-4 and will travel to Hampden Academy on Wednesday (4 p.m.). The Blue Devils fell to 1-6 and host Bangor on Thursday evening (6:30 p.m.)

“We are undefeated at home, we like our field, although I don’t think anyone else does,” Brunswick coach Carrie Sullivan said about the field, one of a handful of teams that play their home games on grass as opposed to turf. Brunswick has won three of its last five games, including home wins against Edward Little (by a 6-1 score) and Messalonskee (4-3).

The Dragons wasted no time scoring the first goal as they marched down the field off the opening whistle and Sara Scrapchansky deflected a Grace Casey shot into the cage 38 seconds into the game.

“I think one of our real strengths is our speed, especially in the front. Once we get a breakaway and our forwards get it, we’re doing a really good job getting it in there,” Scrapchansky said. “Our communication is very good, and all of our other forwards work together as it’s not a one-man show, and that really helps.”

Fifteen minutes later, Brunswick junior Gia Guernelli picked up a loose ball and beat Lewiston goalkeeper Cecilia Landry for the goal.

Despite being down two goals, Lewiston continued to create opportunities in the offensive end.

“We get a lot of scoring opportunities, and that’s part of them battling back. It’s a fight, nothing is given, and they know they need to fight for it,” Lewiston coach Chelsea Fournier said.

At 10:19, Emma Begin put the Blue Devils on the board with a goal off a Mya Grant helper following one of five first-half corners for the visitors.

“Usually when we practice on corners we use flicks, we typically play on turf, but knew it was going to work on grass, so I just went for it and it went in and I have my team to thank for that,” Begin said.

The score held at 2-1 heading into the halftime break. Brunswick was able to get eight shots on goal in the first 30 minutes, with Landry collecting six saves. Despite the numbers, Sullivan felt her team could have done more in the half.

“We got that first goal and kind of sat back on our heels. I believe Lewiston played a better first half than we did after that,” Sullivan said. “We were lucky to come out ahead at the half, but we managed to put it together in the second half.”

After cutting the deficit in half, the Blue Devils notched the equalizer nine minutes into the second frame when Cecilia Miller found Begin for the junior’s second score of the game.

Brunswick answered right back. After a near-score from a Scrapchansky shot that hit the right post of the cage, Jacobs broke the tie with 13:55 remaining in the game with shot from 7 yards out that hit the back of the cage hard.

Lewiston continued to battle, but the Brunswick defense held the Blue Devils to one second-half shot and one penalty corner to seal the win.

Despite the loss, Fournier was happy with how the Blue Devils have played thus far and the forward progression of the program.

“That’s been a common theme with us, how resilient can we be? They’ve been in the game with every team we’ve played. The scores are not indicative of how we play,” Fournier said. “We have had some trouble scoring and tipping the ball out of the circle. Between the 25s is all pretty decent.

“We have a lot of talent, it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together.”

Landry finished with 10 saves in net, while Brunswick’s Liberty Krauss had one. Brunswick outshot the Blue Devils 14-3 while holding a slight edge in penalty corners, 8-7.

