- Christopher B. Gray, 28, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 10, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Tyler Linscott, 26, Portland, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 10, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Korey J. Lizine, 48, Wilton, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Sept. 11, Wilton Police Department.
- Timothy R. Darnell, 42, Freeman Township, warrant unpaid fine/fees, Sept. 11, $220 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Anthony C. Ellis, 48, New Sharon, three warrants unpaid fines/fees, Sept. 14, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Martin R. Clarrage, 34, Raymond, operating under the influence, Sept. 14, Maine State Police.
- Kristopher M. Welch, 20, Strong, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 14, $500 cash bail, Maine Warden Service.
- Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 14, Jay Police Department.
- Brandon S. Belisle, 22, Dallas Plantation, domestic violence assault-prior domestic violence, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, refusing to submit, Sept. 16, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Kenneth P. Lockitt, 60, Phillips, operating after suspension, Sept. 17, Farmington Police Department.
- James A. Daviau, 30, Minot, violation condition of release, Sept. 18, Rangeley Police Department.
- Steven B. Blair, 55, Jay, domestic violence assault, Sept. 18, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- David D. Nelson III, 31, Farmington, disorderly conduct, Sept. 18, Farmington Police Department.
- Steven B. Blair, 55, Jay, probation hold, Sept. 19, Jay Police Department.
- Joshua H. Rinaldi, 38, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, two priors; operating after license suspended or revoked, three priors, Sept. 20, Wilton Police Department.
- Emmett Brown, 42, Prichard, Alabama, aggravated assault, Sept. 21, Wilton Police Department.
- Dylan J. Edwards, 22, Jay, operating after suspension, Sept. 21, $150 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Chad P. Goodhart, 29, Farmington, two warrants violation of bail, Sept. 21, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Auburn City Council split on how to update agricultural zone
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston School Committee discusses possibly adding school nurses
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone’s four goals lead Winthrop past Carrabec
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Mechanic Falls to hire third party for code enforcement complaints