  • Christopher B. Gray, 28, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 10, Franklin County Detention Center.
  • Tyler Linscott, 26, Portland, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 10, Franklin County Detention Center.
  • Korey J. Lizine, 48, Wilton, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Sept. 11, Wilton Police Department.
  • Timothy R. Darnell, 42, Freeman Township, warrant unpaid fine/fees, Sept. 11, $220 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Anthony C. Ellis, 48, New Sharon, three warrants unpaid fines/fees, Sept. 14, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Martin R. Clarrage, 34, Raymond, operating under the influence, Sept. 14, Maine State Police.
  • Kristopher M. Welch, 20, Strong, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 14, $500 cash bail, Maine Warden Service.
  • Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 14, Jay Police Department.
  • Brandon S. Belisle, 22, Dallas Plantation, domestic violence assault-prior domestic violence, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, refusing to submit, Sept. 16, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Kenneth P. Lockitt, 60, Phillips, operating after suspension, Sept. 17, Farmington Police Department.
  • James A. Daviau, 30, Minot, violation condition of release, Sept. 18, Rangeley Police Department.
  • Steven B. Blair, 55, Jay, domestic violence assault, Sept. 18, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
  • David D. Nelson III, 31, Farmington, disorderly conduct, Sept. 18, Farmington Police Department.
  • Steven B. Blair, 55, Jay, probation hold, Sept. 19, Jay Police Department.
  • Joshua H. Rinaldi, 38, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, two priors; operating after license suspended or revoked, three priors, Sept. 20, Wilton Police Department.
  • Emmett Brown, 42, Prichard, Alabama, aggravated assault, Sept. 21, Wilton Police Department.
  • Dylan J. Edwards, 22, Jay, operating after suspension, Sept. 21, $150 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
  • Chad P. Goodhart, 29, Farmington, two warrants violation of bail, Sept. 21, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

 

