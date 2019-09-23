Farmington Board of Selectmen

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 6:30 p.m.

ITEM 1: Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

ITEM 2: To Appoint the Interim School Director

ITEM 3: To approve an Expenditure of $4,991.00 from the Cemetery Infrastructure Reserve Account for Road Work in Fairview and Riverside Cemeteries

ITEM 4: *To Approve the Minutes of September 10 and 19, 2019

ITEM 5: To Discuss Other Business

ITEM 6: To Hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to Conduct the Manager’s Annual Performance Evaluation

