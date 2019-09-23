LISBON — Police have identified the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash Saturday night as 25-year-old Cyrus Lavers of Lisbon.

Lavers was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was listed in critical condition Monday morning, according to a news statement.

Police were called at 7:13 p.m. to Ridge Road and found a 2015 Harley-Davidson in a ditch and Lavers nearby. Police believe Lavers was traveling south on Ridge Road and went off the right shoulder near the intersection of Webster Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

