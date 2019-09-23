BATH — Maine-based singer-songwriter Matt Newberg and his band, The Hearts of Gold, will perform in the Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The center is at 804 Washington St.

Newberg, who grew up in Harpswell, began his musical career while a student at the University of Vermont. Deeply influenced by songwriting greats like James Taylor and Neil Young, Newberg has been weaving his life and songs through the tall pines, rocky coast and granite mountains of Maine for over 20 years.

Newberg’s lastest EP, “Hollow Days,” introduces The Hearts of Gold. Comprised of Gregg Hoover on guitar, Jake McCarthy on bass and Joe Beninati on drums, the band provides a soulful, punchy foundation to Newberg’s powerful songwriting. The EP is available to stream on all major services.

Newberg is also a longtime educator, having served until recently in a variety of roles at Bath’s Hyde School. Throughout his positions as a teacher, director of the school’s performing arts program and dean of students and faculty, Newberg never lost sight of his passion and talent for writing and performing music.

This show is for fans of Americana and rock ‘n’ roll greats like Tom Petty, The Band and Jackson Browne. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Tickets and more information are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

