LEWISTON — Concert pianist Matthew Graybil will perform at the Gendron Franco Center on Friday, Sept. 27. The program, beginning at 7 p.m., will open the center’s 14th Piano Series season.

One of the most popular pianists to have appeared at the Franco Center, Graybil will feature compositions by Brahms, Liszt, Schubert, Saint-Saëns and Wagner.

The Chopin Project recently released his recording of Chopin’s Études, Op. 10, and he collaborated in the world-première recording of Maine native Walter Piston’s Concerto for Two Pianos Solis for Steinway & Sons’ Spirio high-definition player piano system. In September 2015, he and Igor Lovchinsky, close friends since their days at The Juilliard School, opened the Franco Center’s 10th Piano Series Season with the New England premiere of the Piston work; they had given the New York City première the previous year.

During 2018, Graybil performed a Debussy centennial celebration program, “Debussy: His Friends and Enemies,” in Paris, Mexico City, and around the U.S., and he recorded selections of the program for the Steinway Spirio system.

A native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Graybil began his piano studies at age 6 and gave his first recital within a year. His teacher was Harvey Wedeen. He made his orchestral debut at age 14. This past summer, he returned to his hometown as a faculty member for the Lancaster International Piano Festival.

General admission tickets are $20; free admission for students. Purchase tickets by calling 207-689-2000 or online at www.francocenter.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: