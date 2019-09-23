MECHANIC FALLS — An independent third party knowledgeable in Maine land use code ordinances will be hired to investigate at least seven complaints against the town Code Enforcement Office.

At a joint Monday night of the Town Council and the Planning Board on Monday night, Councilor Joe Emery made a motion that a third party be hired to look into the complaints on a strictly informational basis.

The Town Council passed the motion and Planning Board members voiced agreement with it.

A report would be presented to the Planning Board for review before submitting it to the council. The council would determine what, if any further action would be warranted.

The report would only cite whether permits, conditions of use, or procedures in the filed complaints did or did not violate the town’s land use code.

It was earlier reported that the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments may assist the town to locate the third party.

Town Manager Zakk Maher said he would provide a list of names to the Town Council.

Two executive sessions on the agenda to hear complaints and consult with legal counsel were canceled.

