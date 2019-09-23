TURNER — The final “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo show for the season will host blues artist, Mary Murphy at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Murphy plays a rockin’ piano, and Tiptoes through the Tulips, on her Yukileli. She has been entertaining since high school, at the time playing in a Led Zeplin-style band. She is reminicent of many artists, such as Patsy Cline, Billie Holliday and Bonnie Raite. Murphy is a soulful, powerful, bluesy singer and songwriter and will rock your heart and toes with her unique style.

The hat is passed to pay the musicians. Suggested donations are $5 to $10. Bring a chair and a blanket. If it rains, the shos is held downstairs under the library right next door. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

