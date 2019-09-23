CASCO — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after they found a naked man who was shot running down a road.

Deputies were called to Tenney Hill Road at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. That’s when they found a 39-year-old Naples man who said he was taken at gunpoint from his home. He said his captors put into the trunk of a car, drove to an area near where he was found and told to strip naked. That’s when he ran away while they shot at him, he said.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and was reported in stable condition.

Police stopped the car in Windham and arrested Ajoung M. Malual, 22 , 79 Pulaski St., Westbrook; Mahdi B. Ali, 23 , 61 Waverly St., Boston; Noh Y. Okubazghi, 20 , 56 Delle Ave., Apt. 8, Boston; and Samson S. Samsom, 22 , 3021 Third Ave. South, Minneapolis

They have been charged with drug trafficking, and more charges are possible Bail has been set at $150,000 for each suspect.

