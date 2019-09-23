RUMFORD POINT –
Janette F. Lamson, 99, supported by the endless love of her seven children, transitioned to the afterlife and reunited with her husband, Bud, on Sept. 11, 2019.
A celebration of Janette’s life is planned for Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rumford Center Meeting House in Rumford Center.
To read a full obituary or share condolences with the family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
In lieu of flowers, please bestow a small gift of kindness to an elderly friend or stranger.
Donations can also be made to support the incredible services provided to families and their
loved ones by the:
Sussman House
40 Anchor Dr.
Rockport, ME 04856
