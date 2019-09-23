AUBURN – Lucille M. Boisvert, 82, formally of South Main Street, Auburn, more recently of Lewiston and Greene, died on Sept. 13, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1937 to Leopold L. and Juliette Roberge Boisvert in Lewiston.
Lucille was educated in schools of Lewiston. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Normand R. Boisvert at St. Louis Church, Auburn. He died Nov. 8, 1992.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, cooking, playing cards and loved to travel, and was past member of both Lewiston and Auburn Senior Citizens Club.
Lucille worked for Crest Shoe for several years, and later worked as a waitress for several local establishments having retired from Kresge’s.
Lucille was predeceased by her brother, Henry P. Boisvert, on Dec 2, 2016.
Surviving her are her two daughters, Mrs. Steve (Susan J.) Garascia and Mrs. Hugh H. (Doris B.) LeMaster of Monmouth, one son, Robert H. Boisvert of Oxford; one granddaughter; one grandstepson; two great-grandsons, two great-grandstepsons; two nephews and one niece.
An informal service will be held privately at a later date.
