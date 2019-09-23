AUBURN – Madeleine G. Cote, of Auburn, formerly of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Born in Lewiston on March 30, 1933, Madeleine was the daughter of Laurier D. and Mabel M. (Deslauriers) Rivard. She was educated in Lewiston schools, graduating from St. Dominic Regional High School, and attended UMLA and Central Maine Community College.

A lifelong Lewiston area resident, Madeleine was employed by several local businesses as a bookkeeper and financial administrative assistant. She was an Emeritus Life Member of the Southern Maine Chapter of Institute of Management Accountants, was Chapter Secretary, Director of Member Acquisition, and Publicity Director. She earned several awards during her membership years, including the Chapter’s Most Valuable Member. Madeleine also served as president of the Maine Chapter for the Society of Architectural Administrators, serving on the National Board as Co-Chair of Publicity Awards Committee. She earned several awards for her efforts.

Madeleine’s thirst for learning and drive to be involved didn’t stop with her retirement. She volunteered at Horizon/55 as a Medicare counselor, and was a dedicated Senior’s Plus Maine Medicare Education Partnership volunteer for many years, and received the National Senior Medicare Patrol award for the State of Maine in 2004.

Madeleine had many hobbies, among them traveling, genealogy, numerology, reading, dress making, knitting, cooking, canning, and was happiest spending time with her family.

Madeleine married the love of her life, Roger E. Cote, on June 14, 1958. Together, they had four children.

She was predeceased by her son, Marc, and daughter, Irene.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughters Denise (Simard) and her husband, Steve of Fort Myers, Fla., Diane (McIntire) and her husband, Joseph Sr. of Leeds; grandchildren Joseph Jr. of Fayette, Jessica Machia and her husband, Bryan LaBelle of Hinesburg, Vt., and Jeffrey Machia of Waterbury Center, Vt.; as well as three great-grandchildren, Jakob and Kinsley LaBelle and Jordan Tucker, all of Hinesburg, Vt.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to

SeniorsPlus

8 Falcon Road

Lewiston, ME 04240

