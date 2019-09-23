DEAR SUN SPOTS: Safe Voices seeks donors for our holiday outreach. The domestic violence resource center based in Lewiston invites businesses and community members to participate in its annual holiday programs, Feed-a-Family and Adopt-a-Family.

Individuals, businesses and community organizations may choose to support one or both programs.

For parents and children who have had to flee a dangerous situation at home, or who have started over and are struggling to make ends meet, donors can help provide a happy holiday during difficult times.

The Feed-a-Family Program matches donors with a family to provide a complete Thanksgiving dinner. Donors purchase the supplies for a traditional dinner of turkey, sides and dessert and deliver them to Safe Voices, who will get them to the family in need. The Adopt-a-Family Program also matches donors with families to provide gifts at Christmas.

If you would like to participate as a donor, please call or email Victoria Stanton at 795-6744 or [email protected].

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please call Safe Voices’ 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.

—Victoria, director of development and engagement, Safe Voices, Lewiston

ANSWER: What a wonderful opportunity to give during the upcoming holiday season. This is the time to plan and set aside time and funds if you feel led to help someone.

Calling all nonprofits! If you have a need, be sure to send your requests to Sun Spots. We can get the word out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Sept. 18 Sun Spots request for closet professionals, try E. Carrier Shelving, LLC at 1-800-479-3789.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Have this year’s flowers run their course? Before you throw out your hanging baskets, terra cotta patio pots, or summer décor, ask yourself if they could live to see another season. The Briar Patch is in need of these gently-used planters. If you think your old planters are in good shape and can be made beautiful again with a new arrangement, please bring them to the What Not Shop at 85 Lincoln Ave. in Rumford so they can be reused in the Briar Patch Greenhouse. We’re open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for more information, call 364-2139. Thank you for your donations and support.

— Kristin, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lisbon Area Christian Outreach is sponsoring a Bake Sale/Bottle Drive/Food Drive to benefit the Lisbon Food Pantry on Oct. 4 and 5 at Food City in Lisbon. Please bring your baked goods and bottles between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

— Richard, Lisbon

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the letter from Nancy in the Sept. 19 Sun Spots requesting Jerusalem artichokes, we have many to share. Please have her email us at [email protected] for information.

— Pauline and Christian, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Schooner Estates Senior Living Community is looking for crafters to participate in our 12th Annual Fall Craft Fair, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Giselle at 784-2900, ext. 135 or [email protected] by Sept. 30.

— Lindsay, no town

