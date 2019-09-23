Charges

Androscoggin County

• Simone Mclain, 55, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 6:18 p.m. Sunday at Turtle Drive and Bowdoinham Road in Sabattus.

• Lisa Vining, 52, of Turner, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and criminal mischief, 11:02 p.m. Sunday on Snell Hill Road in Turner.

• Thaddius Thomas, 27, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 12:30 a.m. Monday at Great Falls Plaza in Auburn.

• Nolan Morton, 34, transient, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Monday at Cumberland County Jail.

Auburn

• David Levesque, 55, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 2:50 p.m. Monday on Spring Street.

Lewiston

• Louis Rubino, 38, of Auburn, on two outstanding warrants, 5:28 p.m. Monday at Pierce and Walnut streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Zoe A. Crump, 17, of Raymond collided with a vehicle driven by Tracy Brooks, 51, of Auburn while Brooks was pulling into the parking lot of Runway Variety at 3:16 p.m. Thursday on Hotel Road. The 2003 Volkswagen driven by Crump and owned by Kenneth Hann of Raymond received minor damage and the 2006 Ford owned by Brooks was towed.

• A vehicle driven by German M. Torres, 60, of Auburn backed into a parked car owned by Bethanne Haines, 32, of Auburn at 8:13 a.m. Friday on the side of Bearce Street. The 2016 Freightliner driven by Torres and owned by Ryder Truck Rental of Rochester, New York, received minor damage and the 2008 Mercury owned by Haines received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ronald W. Lessard, 61, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Thomas W. Rhoades, 72, of Lewiston who was stopped at Turner Street and Mount Auburn Avenue at 12:13 p.m. Saturday. The 2006 Honda owned by Lessard was towed and the 2015 Chevrolet owned by Rhoades received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Maxwell C. Creaser, 17, of Auburn struck a parked vehicle owned by Kelly A. Nelson, 46, of Lewiston at 12:13 p.m. Sunday at Sun Tan City on Turner Street. The 2018 Honda driven by Creaser and owned by Peter Creaser of Auburn and Nelson’s 2018 Nissan received functional damage.

