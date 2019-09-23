PARIS — Fourteen members of the Rotary Club of Oxford Hills cleaned up Riverside Cemetery on Saturday morning, Town Clerk Elizabeth Knox told selectmen at their meeting Monday night.

Knox said Deb Carroll and Will Ross of Mainely Monuments fixed five or six gravestones, while Rotarians took seven truckloads of brush and debris to the dump.

Knox said Mainely Monuments was hired through the town to clean up and fix monuments the town is responsible for maintaining.

According to Selectmen Chris Summers, who is a member of the Rotary Club, the work went smoother than he expected.

“I had some trepidation around how on earth we were going to do some of these, and it really wasn’t as bad as I expected,” he said. “Some of us (at the Rotary Club) are talking about making it a monthly project.”

According to Knox, once Mainely Monuments provides the town with an estimate, the company will repair a few more stones, including the monument with a large angel that’s missing an arm.

Knox and Summers said they were pleased with Mainly Monument’s work.

“(Deb) is pretty good,” Summers said.

