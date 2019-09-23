A Standish man was arrested Sunday afternoon after crashing his car into three cars at a local boat launch, according to police.

The incident started around 2 p.m. when Standish rescue and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Thomas Road to check on an unresponsive man in a car. While first responders were on their way, they were informed the man had regained consciousness, left the scene and was driving on Route 35, police said.

A short time later, police were notified a man had crashed his car into three vehicles by the Standish Boat Launch. When deputies arrived, the man was being detained by civilians because he had tried to escape into the woods, police said.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Kevin Lawlor, was arrested on charges of driving to endanger, operating with a suspended license (habitual offender status), failure to report an accident, possession of schedule W drugs and a probation violation.

Lawlor was taken to Cumberland County Jail. There were no injuries reported to police.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: