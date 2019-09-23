WINTHROP — The Bailey Public Library will host the Beet Poets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, for an evening of poetry, storytelling and music.

The Beet Poets are friends and neighbors Claire Hersom, David Moreau, Jay Franzel, Stan Davis and Brian Kavanah. Hersom, Moreau and Franzel will read their poetry, followed by Davis and Kavanah performing a story accompanied by music.

Hersom lives in Winthrop and serves on the board of directors for Maine Equal Justice Partners. Moreau’s poetry has been featured on The Writer’s Almanac produced by American Public Media. He lives in Wayne. Franzel is a New York City native who teaches in Winthrop and lives in Wayne, and recently received a grant from the Maine Arts Commission for poetry.

Davis is a musician and storyteller, also from Wayne, who recently retired as a family therapist and school counselor and continues to speak all over the world about bullying prevention. Kavanah, from Readfield, also performs with Davis as half of the popular duo “Hurry Down Sunshine.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 207-377-8673.

