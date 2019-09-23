BRUNSWICK — The Theater Project of Brunswick, Midcoast Maine’s year-round theater, kicks off its 48th year with an exciting mix of classic, modern and original plays for its 2019-2020 season.

The season opens on Friday, Sept. 27, with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” directed by Hollie Pryor and written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The witty and clever play blends Shakespeare’s timeless works with spontaneous, irreverent wit; it is never the same show twice.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Christopher Price will direct Will Eno’s “Middletown.” The poignant story examines the shared events of everyday life and how, along the way, we pass each other, help each other, and sometimes miss each other, for better and for worse.

“Peter Pan” returns to The Theater Project stage in December, directed by Karin Baard. The Young Company and participants from fall theater classes will bring to life Jon Jory’s ingenious adaptation of this time-honored story with a female Captain Hook and pirate crew.

No holiday season at The Theater Project would be the same without Al Miller’s “Wales & Tales,” the beloved classic featuring stories, music and seasonal cheer, on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“The 39 Steps,” written by Patrick Barlow and directed by Al Miller, opens Friday, Jan. 31. The award winning play is a hilarious whodunit caper featuring over 100 characters played by a ridiculously talented cast of only four actors. This show will remind theatergoers why live theater is so special and magical!

The Theater Project is honored to present “Our Stories Need to be Told,” written and directed by Executive Director Wendy Poole. This original piece, created in collaboration with the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, tells the astonishing, inspiring stories of war survivors who have a connection with Maine.

The 2019-2020 season wraps up with the 24th annual production of “Voices in the Mirror,” an original sketch comedy and improvisational production performed by the talented young adults of The Young Company and under the direction of Karin Baard.

All productions take place in the historic building at 14 School St. New this year are three season subscription ticket options. Visit www.theaterproject.com for more information and tickets or call the box office at 207-729-8584.

