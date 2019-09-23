AUGUSTA — A woman who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student of a Fairfield school for at-risk youths, where she was employed as a direct care worker, was sentenced Monday to serve at least 18 months in prison following emotional testimony in which she apologized.

Tia Chris-Ann Rousseau, 32, had sexually assaulted a then-15-year-old student at a Waterville hotel on Oct. 27, 2018. Back at the Good Will-Hinckley school in Fairfield, where the boy was a student and Rosseau worked and was responsible for looking after students, the 15-year-old was reported missing, prompting police and wardens to search overnight for him.

Rosseau left him at the hotel and he was later found by police, 24 hours after he’d been reported missing, at Walmart in Waterville.

Rousseau first denied any involvement in the boy going missing but later confessed to police she had picked him up in her car and they later drove to the Best Western hotel in Waterville. Rousseau described the incident as consensual sexual intercourse — even though minors cannot legally consent to sex with an adult — before she left him there for the rest of the night, according to prosecutor Michael Madigan, assistant district attorney.

A tearful Rousseau, who has a 12-year-old daughter, told Justice William Stokes in court Monday that she is sorry for what she did and said she has already suffered major consequences.

Multiple people submitted letters of support describing her as a good person and hard worker. Even so, Stokes said it was hard for him to understand why Rousseau could have taken the actions she did while she was in a supervisory position over the boy at the school for students with behavioral problems and who was thus vulnerable, considering everything she put at risk in doing so.

Stokes said as he considered her sentence, “I just wanted to scream, look what you’ve lost. And look what you will continue to lose for the rest of your life.”

“You were dealing with a very vulnerable and fragile individual,” Stokes said. “It’s mystifying you didn’t realize the you were crossing a very serious line and you took the next step. What did you put at risk that evening? Everything. You put everything at risk.”

Rousseau, who was taken into custody following the Monday hearing, was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 18 months suspended, and two years of probation. Stokes also imposed conditions that she undergo sex offender counseling and not have contact with any boys under 16 years old.

She will be on the state’s sex offender registry for 25 years.

This story will be updated.

