The YMCA co-ed Biddy Basketball League serves Auburn, Lewiston, and the surrounding communities by affording boys and girls in first through sixth grade an opportunity to participate in an organized basketball program.

This Y program is designed to teach the fundamentals of basketball and to develop kids’ skills in dribbling, passing, and shooting in a team environment. The Biddy Basketball League offers three divisions: Rookie [first and second grades], Pee Wee [grades third and fourth grade] and Junior [fifth and sixth grade]. Each division will conduct a player evaluation and draft, recognizing individual talent levels in order to provide the best possible scenario for equal play among teams. Each division plays a 13-game schedule and the runs until early February.

Registration will open for all division on Wednesday, Sept. 25 2019.

Rookie division evaluation and draft: Oct. 29 at the YMCA First Grade: 5:15 p.m, Second grade: 6:30 p.m

Pee Wee division evaluation and draft: Nov. 2 at Edward Little High School at 8:15 a.m. for both third and fourth grades.

Junior Division Evaluation & Draft: November at Edward Little High School at 8:15 a.m. for both fifth and sixth grades.

Youth Basketball at the Y is more than just learning the game. Programming is based on character development and the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. The focus of the program is to have each child gain an understanding of the game, improve skill level, learn team play, build self-esteem, show good sportsmanship, and most of all have fun. Financial Assistance is available for qualifying families.

Rookies Division

Teams hold practice once a week at the Y (time-slots are slated for 6-7pm). Practices begin the following week of the rookies evaluation and draft. Games are played Sunday at the Y starting at 8 a.m.

Pee Wee Division

Pee Wee teams hold practice once a week at the Y (time-slots are slated for 5-6 p.m.). Practices begin the following week of the evaluation and draft. Games will be played Saturday starting at 8 a.m..

Junior Division

Junior teams hold practice once a week at the Y (time-slots are slated for 7-8 p.m.). Practices begin the following week of the evaluation and draft. Games will begin Saturday afternoons.

For more information about the program, financial assistance, or how you can volunteer, please contact Ally Kennedy at [email protected] or 207-795-4095.

