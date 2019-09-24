AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library announces October events for teens.

Maine Job Corps: Teens and new adults (ages 16-24): Contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps, 207-458-5369, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will then arrange a mutually convenient time to meet at the Auburn Public Library.

Homework Help for Teens: Homework help will be available again this year. The tutor will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email her at [email protected]

Teen Anime Club: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens, ages 12 to 18, who are interested in watching, discussing and/or drawing Anime are invited.

Safe Voices Drop-In Visit: From 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Teen Space. Meet Jennifer from Safe Voices. She will discuss relationships and work on projects. The program is for teens, ages 12 to 18.

Teen Tech Tuesdays: From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, CREATE! Media Lab. Explore what the Media Lab has to offer. Start a new project or continue work on something previously started.

Teen Library Advisory Board: From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Edward Little HS Library, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, APL Teen Space. The Teen Library Advisory Board (LAB) is a joint venture between the Auburn Public Library and the Edward Little High School library. Its mission is to create more awareness of and collaboration between both libraries, promoting everything the libraries offer to the teens in the community. Teens interested in joining should be between the ages of 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and a lover of the library. For more information, contact either Ms. McCurdy at EL or Donna at APL.

Gaming Hour: from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9 and 30, Androscoggin Community Room. There will be an XBox and a Wii and a small collection of games. Teens are welcome to bring their favorites. For ages 12 to 18.

SAPARS Drop-In Visit: From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Teen Space. Visit with Heather, an advocate from Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS). She meets with teens to discuss the issues important to them, including consent, bullying, sexual assault and harassment, bystander intervention and internet safety. All teens ages 12 to 18 are welcome.

College Night for Teens and Parents: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Androscoggin Community Room. Panel with admission counselors, 5:30 to 6:45, facilitated by Jessica Whittier of the Finance Authority of Maine. College Fair, 6:45 to 7:30, when families can visit with the schools of interest. Registration is requested For more information, contact the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.

Teens! DIY Takeover: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Teen Space. This month teens will create healthy Halloween snacks. All supplies will be provided; to make sure there are enough supplies for everyone, registration is required. The program is for teens ages 12 to 18.

A FAFSA Completion Workshop will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Computer Lab.

For program information, call 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or go to www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or follow the Teen Space on Facebook (www.facebook.com/APLTeenSpace. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, for Indigenous People’s Day.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: