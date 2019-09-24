AUBURN — The city and school department invite Edward Little High School alumni of all ages to attend “Come Home, Auburn,!” a once-in-a-lifetime alumni celebration. This alumni weekend is part of Auburn’s 150th Celebration and will be held Nov. 1-3 at various locations throughout the, with costs associated around the city.

All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For a full list of events, visit www.auburn150.com.

Highlights will include:

Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.: “Battle of the Bridge” ELHS vs. Lewiston. Football game at Walton Field. There is a cost associated with entry. Parking lot and gates open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.: Alumni games (various sports) in Pettengill Park, with local food trucks and vendor booths available throughout the day until 4 p.m. At noon at the Senior Center will be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and from 5 to 11 p.m. will be the “All Alumni” Reunion at Lost Valley (there is a cost to attend), offering live music, food, beer, fire pit and more. Tickets required.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.,m.: “Family Fun Day” at Edward Little High School, which will include a pancake breakfast, ELHS tours, a chance to learn about the new high school project, Kids Zone, food trucks and a “Family Mile” walk/run on the track.

Those interested in volunteering at this event should contact Sabrina Best at [email protected] or 207-333-6611.

