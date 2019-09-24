LEWISTON — Bates continued its roll by defeating Husson 5-1 in a field hockey contest Tuesday.
The Bobcats (5-1) are ranked 14th, the program’s highest-ever ranking, and have won four straight games.
Riley Burns scored the first goal on the first penalty corner in the first minute for Bates. Victoria McGee, Kami Lambert, Grace Fitzgerald and Bridget Thompson also had goal for the Bobcats.
Former Mt. Blue and Spruce Mountain athlete Adelle Foss scored Husson’s (3-3) lone goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SMCC 2, CMCC 0
AUBURN — Samantha Weir and Avery Bleakley scored for lift Southern Maine Community College to a 2-0 women’s soccer win over Central Maine Community College on Tuesday.
The SeaWolves (4-0-1, 2-0-1 YSCC) outshot the Mustangs (3-2, 2-1 YSCC) 25-2.
Skyler Henry had 17 saves for the Mustangs.
