FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday night approved money for road work in two cemeteries and refacing town signs.

The board approved spending $4,991 from the cemetery infrastructure reserve account for work in Fairview and Riverside cemeteries.

Town Manager Richard Davis said graveling the roads there had been in the works for a couple of years.

“Money was appropriated. It didn’t happen, so it lapsed,” he said. “We now have the gravel to do the work.”

The board also voted to appropriate $320 from the special projects fund for sign improvements.

“A couple of the Welcome to Farmington signs are faded, in bad shape,” Davis said. “It’s a project we’ve been planning for a couple of years, didn’t get around to. Signworks is refacing them with metal surface and skin. Sam Monahan recently completed that along with some other sign work.”

There was no money specifically for the work so he asked that it be taken from the special projects fund.

“There is $861 in that account,” he said.

Chairman Joshua Bell asked what the life expectancy of the signs might be.

Davis said they should last a good 10 years.

In other business, the board was unable to appoint an interim director for Regional School Unit 9 because the only applicant is the partner of a district employee.

“The reason we need an interim is because Isaac Raymond stepped down due to his girlfriend working for the district,” Davis said.

He said the town needs to fill the position until a director is elected in March. The interim director would serve until July 1, 2020.

The board also signed papers to call two public hearings for Tuesday, Oct. 8, one to buy a new firetruck and another on an application for an adult-use marijuana store at 105 Bridge St. by Jacob Angelakis of Biome LLC. The hearings will start at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building conference room.

