LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a breakfast meeting from 6:45 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Martindale Country Club, 527 Beech Hill Road, Auburn.

Breakfast will be served at 7:15 a.m. Those arriving early can visit sponsors and spotlighters and take advantage of networking opportunities.

Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, will speak on MaineSpark’s place in the workforce challenge. Connors oversees a broad range of activities, including advocacy efforts, economic and workforce development initiatives and a wide variety of member services for the business community. He has been president of the state chamber since 1994.

Members in the spotlight include American Red Cross Blood Services-Northern New England, LA Hearing and the Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County.

The cost of the breakfast meeting is $22 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend Events.”

