100 years ago: 1919

Tomorrow night at 8 o’clock at the Webster Grammar School in Auburn will occur the Harvest Sing of the Community Chorus. There will be a prime program and everyone will be treated to the kind of show that Lewiston-Auburn should have during State Fair week. It will be so good that you will be well repaid for going. Tho growth of the Community Chorus has been most satisfactory to the director, but from now on, with vacations all finished it is expected that the attendance will break all records.

50 years ago: 1969

When historian Richard Mallett set out to write a history of the early years in Farmington, his motivation was not to get rich or famous. His primary motivation, in fact, was not even to educate the public, but to satisfy his own curiosity. “I wanted to find the answer to questions that arose in my mind. I wanted to find out why things happened as well as that they did happen.” he said. In writing “The Early Years of Farmington 1781-1860,” Mallett is following on the heels of earlier town historians. Thomas Parkers’ book was published in 1846 and Francis Butler wrote in 1885.

25 years ago: 1994

New this year to the Greater Rumford Community Center, and to the area, is dance instructor Karen Lampron. Lampron has an extensive background in dance and gymnastics. “I started to dance at the age of three. ” Lampron said she has studied with professional dancer Sally Zyla and has been involved in dance competitions, conventions, and recitals. She opened her own studio, Camille’s Dance Studio four years ago in New Hampshire and has moved the studio to the Rumford center. I’m very excited about being here at the GRCC and sign-ups have been very busy. I’m also looking forward to working with adult students as well. Youngsters also signed up for the center’s gymnastics over the weekend. Laurie Glover and Randy Dion will work with the peewee, beginner, intermediate and advanced gymnastics students, said varsity team coach Louanne Thibodeau. Thibodeau and John Tardiff will principally work with the pre-team gymnastics students and junior varsity and varsity teams.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

