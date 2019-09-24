LISBON – Lorraine Marie-Rose Bell, 84, of Lisbon peacefully passed away at The Lamp Nursing Home in Lisbon after a long illness. She was born in the Province of Quebec, Canada on August 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenie (Turgeon) Therrien. She spent most of her adolescence in Canada attending school there.

She moved to Maine as a teenager and started working in the mills of Lewiston where she met her future husband, Benoit Bell. On Oct. 6, 1962, she married Benoit in Lewiston at Holy Family Church and the two of them started a family together. During that time, Lorraine worked in the school system as a lunch programmer for many years until her retirement.

She will always be remembered for her love of travel, playing games, cooking, knitting and spending quality time with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Whitman of Lisbon Falls and her two sons, Steven Bell of Auburn and Gregory Bell of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Randi Edmonds and her husband Joshua of Lisbon and Kyle Whitman of Auburn; as well as her sister, Marie Claire of Canada; and a great-granddaughter, Alia Edmonds.

She was predeceased by her husband, Benoit in 2011; several siblings; and many dear friends.

Condolences may be shared with Lorraine’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin \ Lewiston on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lewiston at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019 followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Lorraine’s honor to the

Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter

383 US Route 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

