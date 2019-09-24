Don Dumais of Poland had a successful day fishing on Lake Ontario in New York on Sept. 7.
Dumais reeled in a 35.2-pound King salmon while fishing with his friend Mike Banaitis, also of Poland. The pair were fishing with K&G Sportfishing charter, a charter that Dumais has used on Lake Ontario since 1993.
Captain Greg Gehrig of K&G said that Dumais catch was the largest King landed on his boat in three years.
It took Dumais and Banaitis less than three hours to catch their limit for the day.
