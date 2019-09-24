Androscoggin County

• Kara Lennon, 33, of Lisbon, on charges of disorderly conduct, failure to submit to arrest or detention and criminal mischief, 4 p.m. Tuesday at 18 Congress St. in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Adam Nutter, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:01 p.m. Monday on Main Street.

• Roland Bouchard, 46, of Lewiston, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 1:31 a.m. Tuesday at Dollar General.

• Jason Stratton, 31, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:14 a.m. Tuesday at 164 Rideout Ave.

• Issiah Walker, 26, of Auburn, on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, 3:16 a.m. Tuesday at 21 Laurel St.

• Jim Hold, 42, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:30 a.m. on Grove St.

• Jessica Swearingen, 36, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 6:13 p.m. Tuesday at Bonney Park.

Lewiston

• Nathan Bibeau, 28, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at 300 Main St.

• Asha Shuyeb, 18, of Westbrook, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lisbon and Chestnut streets.

• Joey Masse, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at 78 Howard St.

