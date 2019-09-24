CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Spencer Treat Clark, 32; Erin Chambers, 40; Nia Vardalos, 57; Kevin Sorbo, 61.

Happy Birthday: Recognize what’s going on around you. Consider what you have to do to make sure you are heading in a direction that offers peace of mind. Put your needs first, and focus on the changes that will set you free from regrets. Move forward, and prepare to do things that bring out the best in you. Your numbers are 7, 12, 23, 31, 36, 39, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend more time with the people you love or those who value what you have to offer. Business trips, educational pursuits and romance are encouraged. A positive change is within reach. Don’t hesitate; embrace change with open arms. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making a change or decision based on an emotional situation isn’t a good idea. Stop and consider the consequences before you let an incident consume you. Stay focused, and protect your reputation. Live up to your promises. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pleasure in what you do, and select the people you spend time with carefully. If someone asks for too much, set him or her straight, and offer only what’s fair. Maintaining balance will be essential if you want to ease stress. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Living a dream is possible if you get up and do something about reaching your goals. Letting someone stand in your way or allowing emotions to stop you from doing what you should be doing will lead to regret. Make things happen. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your interests, friendships and the way you do things. Updating your plans and technology, or keeping informed regarding what’s new in your chosen field will help you step into a better position or improve your current lifestyle. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend more time with the people who make you feel good about yourself. Sharing memories will be a reminder of the changes you want to make moving forward. Joint ventures should be avoided, and proper diet and exercise should be taken seriously. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn from mistakes. Don’t buy into someone else’s dream or unpolished behavior. Trust in yourself and what you are capable of doing. Do what’s expected of you, but don’t allow anyone to take you for granted. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Recognize when someone is playing with your emotions, and know enough to step away. Concentrate on putting your time, effort and energy into something you love to do, and something extraordinary will happen. Believe in your ability to succeed. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Slow down and figure out what’s best for you before you get involved in someone’s plans. Take into consideration what you love to do, and turn your skills and knowledge into a moneymaking pursuit. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful not to upset or offend someone. Being sensitive to what others are going through will help you avoid the backlash that can bother your plans. Take care of financial moves that can affect your personal assets. Don’t overspend on luxury items. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up your situation, make decisions and consider what makes you happy. Get started. The changes you make personally, financially or professionally will buy you the freedom to save more and to get the most out of what you already have. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Read the fine print. It will be easy to be taken advantage of if you are too gullible. Spend more time putting things in order and considering what’s best for you. Don’t get involved in something that will disrupt your life. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are eloquent, kind and accessible. You are intuitive and thoughtful.

