DEAR SUN SPOTS: While at a yard sale in Oxford this summer I came upon a nicely framed confirmation certificate. I bought it with the intention of finding the original owner. The name on the document is Richard Joseph White and the confirmation date is May 21, 1950. I would like to return this to Mr. White or a family member. I did try two phone numbers found in the Lewiston directory, however both numbers were disconnected. So, Mr. White, if this is yours, please call me at 998-2547 and I will be sure to get it to you.

Thank you, Ms. Sun Spots, for all the miracles you perform on a daily basis. — Rose, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a large collection of Stampscapes to give away. Most are mounted; a few are not. I have other scenic stamps as well. If interested, please call 782-3193. — Anita, no town

ANSWER: Stampscapes (stampscapes.com) are rubber stamps used to create scenic designs and pictures. It looks like these would be very fun to use. Let us know when those stamps find a new home, Anita.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Clover Health Care is hosting a Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 440 Minot Ave. in Auburn. Tables are still available to rent at $20 per table. Please call me at 784-3573, ext. 205, to rent a table and for more information.

Also, if anyone has a life-size Christmas manger scene for outdoor use (not one that lights up) that they wish to sell or donate, please contact me at the above number. — Donna, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Russell Park is having a Craft Fair on October 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Rental of tables cost $20 each, with the proceeds benefiting the resident activity fund. Please call Fern St. Claire, activity director at 786-0691, ext. 101, to rent a table and for more information. — Lori, Russell Park Administrator, Lewiston

ANSWER: It’s the season for craft fairs and I am gearing up to make the round. I’m always amazed at the Maine ingenuity and creativeness I see, plus it’s a grand way to sample all the home-made treats everyone makes.

If your non-profit is renting tables, or needs donated goods or volunteers, be sure to let Sun Spots know at least two weeks in advance of your sale.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are snowbirds and live in Florida in the winter and Maine in the summer. Could you please tell us what the big star located on homes represents?

We subscribe to the Sun Journal while we are in Maine and love your column. — No name, Peru

ANSWER: I believe that star is just a decorative flourish because people like them. My mom has a huge star on the wall in her living room and my sister has them all through the house to augment her “Americana” theme. The stars are even more prevalent in the mid-west and in Pennsylvania.

If anyone has more information on the stars, please educate us.

And by the way, I highly recommend that you subscribe to the Sun Journal year-round. By doing that, you will be sure not to miss out on any and all interesting tidbits!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: