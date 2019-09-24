STRONG — Selectmen began Tuesday evening’s meeting with a moment of silence to honor first responders and loss of life in the Sept. 16 explosion that destroyed an office building in Farmington.



Strong’s emergency responders, including Fire Chief Duayne Boyd, arrived at the scene to help with the aftermath. The tragedy affected many others in the region, as well. Selectman Rodney Spiller said he’d taken his Foster Career and Technical Education Center students to a location near the fairgrounds minutes before the explosion happened. Everyone was shaken by the blast so near them, he said.



“It was a rough day for the kids,” he said. “Let’s just put it that way.”



Selectman Jim Burrill added his thanks to Boyd and Strong Fire Department volunteers for their readiness and willingness to respond.

“We appreciate the job you guys did on a very bad day in Farmington,” he told Boyd.



In other matters, Town Clerk Betsy DuBois said that as of Sept. 19, municipalities were authorized to raise vehicle registration fees by $1. The state sets the amount that towns collect for processing fees. Currently, she collects $3 from Strong residents and $4 from Freeman Township residents. Selectmen approved the increase to $4 for Strong and $5 for Freeman.



“We hate to raise costs, but everything we’re doing for town business goes up, too,” Selectman Rob Elliott said.

Selectmen also agreed to continue accepting applications for the full-time Highway Department position. Boyd is the department foreman, and the new employee would work with him to operate heavy equipment, work on town roads in warm weather and plow rods in the winter. The position includes a benefits package. Applications and information are available at the Town Office.



