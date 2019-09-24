STRONG — Three people were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle went off Route 4, struck a utility pole and rolled over, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Deputies Brian McCormick, Sgt. Matthew Brann, Lt. David St. Laurent and Alec Frost responded to the report of an accident near the Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife building at about 4:28 p.m.

Nils Matolay, 81, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey, told deputies that he nodded off at the wheel, which resulted in the vehicle going off the road, according to an initial investigation, Nichols wrote in a news release.

Matolay and both passengers, Marie Bubier, 78, of Phillips and Barbara Matolay, 74, were injured in the crash. The Matolays are from Pace, Florida.

Bubier was taken by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The Matolays were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to Nichols.

The crash remains under investigation.

Strong Fire Department and off-duty Farmington police officer Jacob Richards also assisted at the scene.

This story will be updated.

