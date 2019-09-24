STRONG — Three people were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle went off Route 4, struck a utility pole and rolled over, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Three people were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle left Route 4 in Strong, struck a pole and rolled over, according Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

Deputies Brian McCormick, Sgt. Matthew Brann, Lt. David St. Laurent and Alec Frost responded to the report of an accident near the Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife building at about 4:28 p.m.

Nils Matolay, 81, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey, told deputies that he nodded off at the wheel, which resulted in the vehicle going off the road, according to an initial investigation, Nichols wrote in a news release.

Matolay and both passengers, Marie Bubier, 78, of Phillips and Barbara Matolay, 74, were injured in the crash. The Matolays are from Pace, Florida.

Bubier was taken by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The Matolays were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to Nichols.

A vehicle driven by Nils Matolay, 81, left Route 4, struck a utility pole, rolled over and injured three people including the driver on Monday afternoon in Strong. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

The crash remains under investigation.

Strong Fire Department and off-duty Farmington police officer Jacob Richards also assisted at the scene.

This story will be updated.

