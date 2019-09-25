Bowie Properties LLC bought the 50,000-square-foot industrial building at 225 First Flight Drive in Auburn for $2.3 million last month, according to Mainebiz. It was sold by J Enterprises LLC and the deal was brokered by Kevin Fletcher of Northeast Commercial Brokers of Keller Williams Realty.

Fletcher said it was an investment purchase for Bowie Properties. Tenants in the building include the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad and Refurb Supplies.

“The buyer has been an active investor for better than a decade and owns several properties throughout the Twin Cities,” Fletcher said.

