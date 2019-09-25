FARMINGTON — Christine Wilson has been named vice president for student affairs of the University of Maine at Farmington.

Edward Serna, president of UMF, recently made the announcement. She began her position on July 8.

As senior executive overseeing student affairs, Wilson will be responsible for cultivating a welcoming, student-centered, diverse and inclusive environment at UMF. Her position will provide leadership, strategic planning and operational oversight to all areas within the UMF Division of Student Affairs.

That includes a wide range of student services in health, athletics, public safety, residential life, housing, student activities, fitness and recreation. Her role at UMF will also provide positive leadership and administrative direction for all Title IX issues, testing, counseling, career exploration and community engagement.

Wilson comes to UMF from the University of Connecticut, where she has been serving as assistant vice president for student affairs and director of student activities.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: