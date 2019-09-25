Are you looking for a new salad dressing that is different, but not too different and adds some value to your nutritional plan? My go to dressing these days is olive oil and red wine vinegar. It can’t get any easier than that but sometimes it’s just fun to try a new dressing for your favorite salad. This recipe is simply called, “Buttermilk Dressing.” Buttermilk in the western world does not contain any butter. Our buttermilk in the US contains mostly water and casein which is a dairy protein. Some athletes take casein tablets to recover form strenuous activity. Casein comes from milk and digests slowly so you don’t feel hungry for a while. That is a good thing! Try this recipe and enjoy a delicious, healthy salad tonight. Bon Appetit!

Buttermilk Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons fresh or jarred horseradish

1/2 small garlic, grated

2 Tablespoons cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper

Your favorite fresh vegetables to create a healthy salad

Prepare:

Whisk buttermilk, Mayonnaise, horseradish, garlic, vinegar, cayenne salt and pepper until smooth.( Makes 1 1/4 cups dressing. You can refrigerate this for up to 3 days.) Toss all your vegetables, add some salt and pepper and pour the dressing on to the vegetables, enough to coat and toss gently. Voila! Tres Bien!

