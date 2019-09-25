Fairlawn

Wednesday, Sept. 17 three-ball shamble results: 1. Dennis Fox/Gene Keene/Rick Beaudoin/Ron Grant 166 2. Russ Desjardins/Don Wilson/Harold Churchill/Len Winsky 167 3. Dale Brown/Pastor Vail/Rick Beaudoin/Bob Bolduc 174; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Marty Eyre 28’2″ 2. Dave Depot 29′ 3. Les Sturtevant 32’9″ No. 13 — 1. Rick Gardiner 30′ 2. Dale Brown 32’3″ 3. Dennis Fox 32’7″.

Natanis

CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Bruce Bubier 72, Ray Brochu 75, Reid Birdsall 76; Net: George Rahaim 62, Dale Northrup 64, Alan Turner 66; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Mark Derocher 83M, Geno Ring 83M, Kevin Kaler 83M; Net: Bill Williams 70, Mike Garrity 71M, Rick MacDonald 71M; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Jim Daly 77, Mert Dearnley 81, Larry Goldsmith 83; NET: Phil McCabe 68, Wayne Gifford 70, Steve Litchfield 71M; FLIGHT 3 Gross: John Rizzo 78, Sandy Nesbitt 80M, Dan Stuart 80; Net: Dave Ames 67, Bill Adamson 68M, Charles Jankowski 68; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Al Graceffa 78, Ron Looman 82, Bill Blakemore 86M; NET: Lou Legacy 69, Bill Weatherbie 70M, Dick McAuslin 70; Super Senior:GROSS: Bob Ouellette 88; NET: Leo Lever 72; Best Ball Gross: Dave Delois, Brian Hatch, Jim Daly, Sandy Nesbitt 66, Ray Brochu, Tom Kus, Dave Kus, Ed McKay 69M; Best Ball Net: , Jim Dunbar, Dan Stuart, Charles Jankowski, Bruce Stafford 56, Dave Clifford, Alan Reed, Mark Kamen, Dale Northrup 57M; Pins: No. 5 John Spear 7′ 3” Dale Northrup 8′ 6” #7 Dan Stuart 34′ Bill Adamson 35′ #10 Alan Turner 1′ 2” Steve Litchfield 1′ 10” #12 John Rizzo 2′ 10” Ed McKay 5′ 0” SKINS: Gross: #7 Dale Northrup (2) #18 Ben Walker (3) NET: #8 Dennis Purington (2) #9 Alan Turner (2).

Poland Spring

Tuesday, Sept. Ladies Twilight league results: 1. Mary Nablo/Maureen Heath /Karen Nichols 32 2. Rose Vining/Luvon Nash /Jill Starbird/Kathy Bartley 36 3. Carlene Fassett/Brenda Michelson/Terry Girouard 38 4. Anne Printup/Sue Provost/Roxy Dionne 39 5. Patty Leavitt/Margie Bickford/Mona Leavitt 40 6. Jan Davis/Cindy Halliday 41 6. Anne Martel/Sonja Theriault 41 8. Melody Needham/Pat Maines /Georgia Pratt 43 9. Maureen Campbell/Pam Larose/Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom 45 10. Ruth Briggs/Gail Croteau/Yvette Washburn 48; Longest Drive — Maureen Campbell; Closest to the pin — Angie Ray; 50/50 —Rose Vining.

Springbrook

Wednesday, Sept. 18 Senior point quota results: 1. Norm Boulanger +5 1. Joe Mertzel +5.

Toddy Brook

Tuesday, Sept. 17 MSGA women’s results: Flight one: Gross: Kristin Kannegieser 68, Erin Weimer 73, Ruth Colucci 81, Diane Bova, 81, Cheryl Degrandpre 81; Net — Mary Latini 64, Sue Waltz 66, Laura Lipman 69, Barbara Deschenes 72, Margo Audiffred 72; Flight two: Gross — Mary Palman 91, Pearl St. Pierre 91, Terry Sullivan 94, Linda Barlow 95; Net — Melinda Eaton 69, Nancy Bither 71, Helen Treadwell 71, Eileen Bryant 75, Darlene Davison 75; Flight three: Gross — Linda Laughlin 90, Penny Guerin 100, Mary Dyer 102, Lila Geis 102; Net —Susan Graffam 64, Patricia Macdonald 69, Elizabeth Goodwin 72, Sheila Colby 77, Pam Lolley 77, Joanne Allaire 77; Skins Gross: Erin Weimer No. 8 and No. 15; Mary Latini No. 1, Peg Neilson No. 14, Kathy-Rae Emmi No. 2, Cheryl Degrandpre No. 3; Net: Susan Graffam No. 7 and No. 11.

Turner Highlands

Tuesday Men’s League round three winners: Flight one — Russell Lalemand/Stan Camic, Tim Doyle Jr/Luke Bourassa, Wes Sawyer/David Iannotti, David Shaw/Brian Richardson; Flight two — Warren Walton/Mick Naylor, Will Simmons/Mac MacDormand, Scott Hall/Duane Nichols, Kevin Mower/Richard Beaudet.

Monday Women’s Senior League results: 1. Deb Lalemand +4 2. Pearl St. Pierre +3.

Monday Men’s League rond three winners: Bill Harlow/Craig Boone and Andy Ricker/Dave Shaw.

Senior League results: 1. Norm St. Pierre/Roger Deschaine +11 2. Norm St.Pierre/Kevin Mower +6 3. Bob Fitzgerald/Bill Hunter +3; Pins: No. 9 — Bob Fitzgerald 11’11” No. 15 (second shot) — Bill Hunter 4’8″.

