NORTH LIVERMORE — On September 22, Hymns today were: “My Savior’s Love;” “Redeemed;” and “Take Time to be Holy.” The choir sang: “Who Am I;” and “My God is Real.”

Pastor Bonnie’s message was titled “Things I Should Know,” the Scripture Hebrews 13:1-8. Have you ever read the book, “All I Really Need to Know, I Learned in Kindergarten.” This passage in Hebrews is like this book, simple rules to live your life by. Be kind to one another, have compassion, be hospitable to strangers, don’t judge others but help them if they are in need, love one another. Jesus is asking us to spread His word, before this world ends. Share with others that the rules we learned in kindergarten are just as relevant today, and are in the bible, the most important one being love each other because God is love.

Events: Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon; Monday Bible Study 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study 1 p.m.; Thursday Choir rehearsal 6 p.m.; Sunday August 29 Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.. The food pantry request for September is green beans. Saturday October 5, appreciation lunch at noon.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: