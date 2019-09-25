AUBURN – Doris Marie Baizley, 84, of Turner passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Bolster Heights. She was born in Windham on April 11, 1935 the daughter of Orrin George and Jessie May Andrews Pendexter.

Doris earned a degree in bookkeeping, she worked as a bookkeeper and later as a hairdresser. She was a member of the Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Lewiston. She enjoyed painting, she loved her birds, fish and dog.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth of Turner; her daughter, Brenda Lee Rowe, her sons, Mark Donald Rowe, Kevin Morris Rowe and Richard Charles Rowe; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her stepchildren, Robert Baizley, Michael Baizley and Nicole Baizley-Dussault; her brother, Robert James Pendexter, her sisters, Sarah Jane Pendexter and Janice Mable Wells; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Ann Townsend and her brother-in-law, Cecil Townsend.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Thomas Memorial Baptist Church on Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston with interment to follow at Chase Cemetery in Windham. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

