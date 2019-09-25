Charges
Lewiston
- Jeffrey Brough, 39, listed as transient, on three counts of theft and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:21 p.m. Tuesday at 1905 Lisbon St.
- Chelsea Tuplin, 30, of 134 Cottage St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court on charges of domestic assault, obstructing the report of a crime and criminal mischief, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on East Avenue.
- Abdifatah Alew, 20, of 9 Macadamia Lane, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 6 p.m. Wednesday on Blake Street.
Androscoggin County
- Joshua Brann, 32, of 253 Darington St., Hartford, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving with a suspended license, refusing to stop for police, refusing to submit to arrest and failure to provide a correct name and address, 4:29 p.m. Wednesday on South Avenue, Lewiston.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Caleb M. Lamontagne, 25, of Auburn, and Zeitun O. Abdi, 19, of Lewiston, collided at 11:02 a.m. Monday at Philomar and Washington streets. Abdi was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for neck pain. The 2014 Ford driven by Abdi and owned by Omar A. Gure of Lewiston was towed. Damage to the 2007 Ford driven by Lamontagne and owned by New England Truck Tires Center of Auburn was listed as functional.
- A car driven by Kim L. Crowell, 62, of Lisbon struck the back of an SUV driven by Wanda James, 57, of Oxford while James was stopped at a red light at Minot Avenue at Hotel Road at 11:13 a.m. Monday. Damage to Crowell’s 2002 Saturn and James’ 2009 Toyota was listed as functional.
Lewiston
- An SUV driven by Kathy Decker, 56, of Bowdoin, struck a deer at 5:59 a.m. Monday on Grove Street. Damage to her 2008 Jeep was listed as functional.
- Kevin Cole, 25, of Lisbon lost control of his motorcycle while rounding a curve on Ferry Road at 6:19 p.m. Sunday. Cole was treated for cuts and scrapes. A passenger was treated for possible broken bones. Cole’s 2000 Kawasaki was towed.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles