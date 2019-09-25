I endorse Rhyanna Larose for Auburn’s Ward 4 City Councilor.

Larose is a life-long Auburn resident and has a keen sense of what makes our community special. She is a young professional who strongly supports local small business as well responsible, sustainable economic development. She is also an avid outdoor enthusiast who volunteers countless hours of stewardship to maintain and improve Auburn’s plentiful parks and natural spaces.

I believe as a city councilor, Larose would prioritize policies and projects that celebrate and strengthen Auburn’s dual identity as both a vital urban center and a destination for outdoor enthusiasts of all types.

During the past year, I have worked with Larose as part of the Friends of Mount Apatite. I find her to be an adept communicator who makes a genuine effort to listen carefully to the concerns of others and acts in the best interest of her fellow Auburn residents.

Ryan Walker, Auburn

