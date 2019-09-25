COPLIN PLANTATION — Fifteen graduates of Maine’s only post-secondary training program for operators of mechanized logging equipment were recognized Thursday, Sept. 19, in this Franklin County territory where they spent weeks harvesting timber using sophisticated state-of-the-art machines.

Friends and family members of the students were joined by members of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine; representatives of Northern Maine Community College, including President Tim Crowley; state officials, including Commissioner of Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Amanda Beal, and Maine State Forester Patty Cormier.

Graduates included Travis Merritt of Houlton, Patrick Prescott of Livermore, Garrett Colbath of Exeter, Michael Schools of Littleton, Jaden Castonguay of Livermore, Ahren Harrison of Stacyville, Payton Ross of Rangeley, Cameron Favreau of Pittston, Andrew Cole of New Limerick, Tylar Pickering of Byron, William Perreault of Chesterville, Tiahna Cyr of Caribou, Corey White of Rumford, Jessica Michalik of Madison and Logan Malm of Caribou.

The Mechanized Logging Operations Program was launched in 2017 thanks to a partnership among Northern Maine Community College, Eastern Maine Community College, and Washington County Community College, with support from Milton CAT/CAT Forest Products, Nortrax Inc./John Deere, and other industry partners.

This was the third class to complete the program.

The program gives students a broad overview of the most common mechanical systems found in modern timber harvesting equipment, and an understanding of the variables of timber growth, tree species and markets. It also includes a strong emphasis on safety.

Students who are accepted into the program pay no tuition, but are responsible for transportation, housing and food costs. Personal protective equipment is provided by the program.

It generally takes at least a year of training and experience before an operator becomes skilled enough to run mechanized logging equipment safely and efficiently. The cost for companies to train these operators themselves is about $100,000 each.

More information on the program is available at www.nmcc.edu/industry-customized-training/mechanized-forest-operations/

