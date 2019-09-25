BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College Museum of Art will host “Music at the Museum” at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, when George Lopez, Beckwith Artist-in-Residence, will perform the same program at the two concerts.
Due to limited seating in the galleries, free tickets are required. Tickets will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 24, for pick-up at the Bowdoin College Art Museum gift shop. Seating capacity is 50. A maximum of four tickets are available per person.
When the concert is sold out, a notice will be put on the Bowdoin events site. Due to increased demand, it will no longer be possible to reserve tickets over the phone or via e-mail.
Seating opens 30 minutes before the concert starts. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or go to bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Boston Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez labors for 19th win as Red Sox beat Rangers 12-10
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The odd couple: Trump and Powell
-
Opinion
Sarah Strong: Auburn needs Holly Lasagna
-
Opinion
Ryan Walker: Rhyanna Larose supports small business
-
Opinion
Gabrielle De Moras: Take responsibility for removing lead paint