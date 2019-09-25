George Lopez, Beckwith Artist-in-Residence

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College Museum of Art will host “Music at the Museum” at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, when George Lopez, Beckwith Artist-in-Residence, will perform the same program at the two concerts.

Due to limited seating in the galleries, free tickets are required. Tickets will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 24, for pick-up at the Bowdoin College Art Museum gift shop. Seating capacity is 50. A maximum of four tickets are available per person.

When the concert is sold out, a notice will be put on the Bowdoin events site. Due to increased demand, it will no longer be possible to reserve tickets over the phone or via e-mail.

Seating opens 30 minutes before the concert starts. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or go to bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Bowdoin College Museum of Art, brunswick-maine, music
Related Stories
Latest Articles