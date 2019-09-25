FARMINGTON — The University of Maine Farmington invites the public to an artist talk with Allen Morris, photographer, whose work work explores the relationship between humans and their environments. The talk takes place at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in room C23, UMF Roberts Learning Center. The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the UMF History of Photography class.

Morris confronts landscapes cultivated by the hands of humans to serve the endless driving needs and desires of society. His images capture places and objects of stability within a flowing temporal environment, questioning our geographical and psychological understandings of place.

The environments Morris captures in his poetic photographs are full of intense natural life and live—-it’s clearly nature photography but taught and tense with the persistence of time. Wind thrashes a tree while a bird in flight seems frozen in air. Marsh grasses hum in a breeze as one stalk oddly stands in place. Allen Morris (MFA University of Nebraska Lincoln; BFA Oregon State University) is currently Associate Lecturer in Photography at the Peck School of Arts at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

