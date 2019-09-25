It’s go-time for astronaut Jessica Meir.

Meir, a 41-year-old flight engineer who grew up in Caribou, launches this morning for her first space mission. She will take off at 9:57 a.m. from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft and arrive at the International Space Station six hours later with Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the United Arab Emirates.

Meir will spend the next six months on the International Space Station, which orbits 220 miles above Earth.

The launch will be broadcast live on NASA TV and through the agency’s website, www.nasa.gov/nasatv. Coverage of the launch will start at 9 a.m. and continue at 3 p.m. Crew members are expected to dock at the space station’s Zvezda service module at 3:45 p.m. At 5 p.m., NASA will air footage of the hatch opening.

After the hatch opens, Meir will be welcomed aboard the space station by station commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Meir will be the first Maine woman to travel to space. She has wanted to be an astronaut since she was a small child in Aroostook County.

Meir was chosen for the highly selective astronaut training program in 2013 and has been training intensely for the past six years, learning skills that range from fixing a toilet in space to navigating a 400-pound spacesuit during a spacewalk. She spent much of the past year and a half in Russia training for her mission.

During her six months on the space station, Meir will work on scientific experiments ranging from studying gravity’s effect on the human body to protein crystal growth to radiation’s effect on humans. There will also be maintenance work to do, which may give Meir an opportunity go on a spacewalk.

“I’m really looking forward to to the opportunity to go out the hatch,” Meir said in a recent interview. “That’s when you really feel like an astronaut.”

