DAMARISCOTTA — A West Gallery Show at River Arts features works of Judson Pealer in a solo show, “For Paint’s Sake!” through Oct. 2.

Pealer has been showing his abstract paintings on paper and canvas at River Arts for a couple of years, revealing a variety of art in watercolor and acrylics. His pieces tend to be bold colors that capture the eye and invite the viewer to explore what all is going on.

He said nature is his inspiration and that he works intuitively. Sometimes a landscape with water can be perceived or a glimpse of the rich world under a microscope is suggested.

Pealer has a bachelor of fine art in studio work from Ohio State University and a master of divinity from Seabury Western in Chicago. He is retired but serves as priest part time at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Auburn. He lives on a “micro farm” in South Paris with his wife, Sandra Pealer, who is an accomplished painter.

River Arts is at 241 Route 1 north. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a,m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at 207-563- 1507.

« Previous

filed under: