The Bethel Outing Club Ski Sale will be held Friday, October 25th from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, October 26th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gould Academy Field House in Bethel. There will be a range of alpine, snowboarding and nordic equipment from which to choose.

Ski shops from around Northern New England will be there to sell skis, snowboards, boots, poles, helmets and other skiing accessories and clothing. There will also be a section for used equipment sold by local skiers.

If you have equipment you would like to sell, the process for selling is easy. Pick up sale tags at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce or at True North Adventureware in Bethel. The first four tags are free and .25 cents for additional tags up to 20 items. You assign the price to the item and bring it to the Gould Field House starting at 3 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 25th or leave it at True North. You can also get tags at the ski sale that Friday, but the cost is $1 per tag. The equipment is subject to a consignment fee.

On Saturday, if used equipment has not been sold, it will be marked down 50% or you may pick it up Friday night before 9 p.m. Details about the sale, the club and membership are available at

bethelouting.org/Ski-Sale or www.facebook.com/betheloutingclub.

Proceeds from the sale will go to supporting the Bethel Outing Club, whose mission is to provide affordable access for all to cross-country skiing and people powered sports such as hiking, bicycling, running, paddling, swimming and roller skiing.

