NORWAY — Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to several opportunities to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day (October 4).

In Norway:

Christ Episcopal Church in Norway will hold an Animal Blessing on Sunday, October 6, at 1:30 p.m. The blessing will take place at the home of Peter Hammond and Christine Hebert at 47 Old Stage Road, Norway, with The Rev. Nancy Moore officiating. Well behaved animals of all shapes and sizes are welcome to come with their owners for a blessing.

For more information, please call Christ Episcopal Church at 743-6782. Snacks will be served to animals and their owners. Directions: Old Stage Road is off the Harrison Road (Route 117). Turn left at the first crossroad and look for the fire hydrant on a stump.

On the lawn of St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street on Sunday, October 6, at 2 p.m.

All pets are welcome to attend the Blessing of the Animals events scheduled in October. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water. Please be sure your pets are properly secured.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting us share the earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.

